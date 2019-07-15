The Sheraton Atlanta is shutting down temporarily and relocating guests to other properties in the area after 3 confirmed cases of Legionnaires disease were tied to the property within the last 30 days.

Hotel management tells CBS 46 they are working with local and state health officials as they investigate the cause and released this statement:

"We are preemptively closing the hotel until further notice. The hotel will be relocating all of its current guests to other locations."

The Georgia Department of Public Health is working with the Fulton County Board of Health to investigate reported cases of Legionella related to the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Atlanta and tells CBS 46 that the hotel is cooperating in the investigation. Legionellapneumonia is a lung infection which is caused by breathing in droplets of water containing the Legionella bacteria. It is treated with antibiotics. A CDC fact sheet on legionella can be found here.

The CDC says the most common places for getting the disease are hotels, long-term care facilities and hospitals. Cruise ships are also places where outbreaks of Legionnaries' disease happen.

Outbreaks can be prevented with cleaning and disinfection of those systems.It is not spread from person-to-person contact. The symptoms generally take between two and 10 days to appear. They include: