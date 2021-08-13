TROUP County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested in connection with the murders of two people who were found dead at a lake in Troup County.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division announced Friday the arrest of 39-year-old Joshua Nutt of Lower Big Springs Road.
“My investigators have worked non-stop since they received this case on Monday and to have a suspect in custody in a matter of days speaks to their dedication to the job and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work” Sheriff James Woodruff.
Around 5:23 p.m. on August 9, deputies responded to the West Point Lake in the area Lower Glass Bridge Road after reports of a possible body that was floating in the lake.
When they arrived to the scene, they discovered the body of Marcus Lee Caswell, 46, of Newnan, floating in the lake. It appeared Caswell suffered from a gunshot wound to his head.
After several hours of investigating the area, authorities confirmed that they had recovered another body at the lake. Officials identified the second victim to be Travis Lodato.
Nutt is charged with two counts of Murder, two counts of Robbery and one count of Possession of a firearm during certain felonies.
This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, the sheriff's office told CBS46 News.
