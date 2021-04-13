2104131549 LNS Chopper_frame_9059.png

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene after two people were found dead inside a burning vehicle Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities advised commuters in the area to avoid Jackson Road as they continue investigating the active scene. 

No identities or information about the deceased, including manner of death, has been determined as of now, officials told CBS46 News. 

Very limited details are available at this this time. 

2104131549 LNS Chopper_frame_7804.png

TRENDING STORIES: 

Morris Brown College regains accreditation after 20 years in the making
Atlanta Public Schools cancels vaccination event after J&J vaccine paused
Man gets life in prison for murdering his child’s mother in a fit of jealous rage

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.