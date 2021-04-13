The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene after two people were found dead inside a burning vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities advised commuters in the area to avoid Jackson Road as they continue investigating the active scene.
No identities or information about the deceased, including manner of death, has been determined as of now, officials told CBS46 News.
Very limited details are available at this this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.