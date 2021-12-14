ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Rockdale County Deputies are on administrative leave following an arrest and citation by Georgia State Patrol for alcohol-related offenses.
On Dec 5, GSP notified the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office that a deputy had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. A second deputy was cited for having an open container.
Both deputies were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the administration.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office noted that they are working closely with GSP throughout the course of the investigation.
