CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)—The second most wanted man in Clayton County was arrested in Tennessee.
Sheriff Victor Hill’s office reported Josue Cubas-Velasquez was tracked down and arrested at a residence in Sevier County, Tennessee. He was apprehended by agents with the United States Marshals Service.
Cubas-Velasquez was wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting in November 2020 that left two men dead.
According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call on November 15, 2020, in the 500 block of Museum Circle in Jonesboro.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. Another man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police identified the victims as Carlos Rebolledo, 34, of Jonesboro, and Everardo Esparza, 34, also of Jonesboro. Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sheriff Hill’s office.
The quadruple shooting happened because of a dispute, according to police.
