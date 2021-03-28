Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his elite Fugitive Squad arrested four alleged violent criminals in the span of five days.
According to a spokesperson with Sheriff Hill’s office, the arrests took place between March 19 and March 23.
The first arrest happened on March 19 in McDonough. Deputies reported arresting Emmanuel P. Allen at a residence, without incident. Deputies said Preston was wanted for fatally shooting a man in a vehicle during an alleged drug deal on March 11.
On March 20, deputies arrested Daquan J. Williams in Austell. Williams was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing his brother in January. The fatal shooting happened on Upper Riverdale Road in Clayton County.
Two suspects wanted out of Clayton County were arrested on March 23, according to a sheriff spokesperson.
Lamont Bowens was placed #5 on Clayton County’s Top Ten Most Wanted List after deputies said he allegedly opened fire on a Forest Park Home. Sheriff Hill said Bowens shot up the home multiple times in October 2020 because Bowens reportedly said the homeowner owed him money. U.S. Marshals, along with Clayton County deputies, arrested Bowens as he walked down a street in northwest Atlanta.
Also, on March 23, Telly S. Meyers was arrested after deputies surrounded a home he occupied on Pomona Circle in Atlanta. According to Sheriff Hill, Meyers allegedly pointed a gun at a Morrow police officer in November 2017.
