CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta sheriff thanked his his jail's medical staff for their hard work in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic spread at the jail under control.
According to a press release, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill gave a letter of commendation to Dr. Charles Clopton and his medical staff for their performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Hill reported the jail consistently housed over 1800 inmates, and has a staff of over 500 employees.
102 inmates and employees combined have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, Hill reported.
“Add to these facts that many of the inmates who tested positive are now negative, or no longer incarcerated is another tribute to Dr. Clopton’s leadership and his staff”, the release stated.
In addition, Dr. Clopton addressed the reported death of an inmate who passed away at the jail: "The inmate in question that passed away after being arrested for a murder at a assisted senior living center had multiple cardiovascular medical problems which contributed to his death” said Dr. Clopton.
Sheriff Hill wrote his office decided against releasing inmates during the pandemic, and he stated cities across the country who released inmates saw an increase in crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.