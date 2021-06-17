HARALSON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Haralson County deputies said they arrested a man wanted in connection to operating a vehicle chop shop.
Deputies posted Shannon Dewayne Cook’s arrest on their Facebook page. He was arrested Wednesday evening in Polk County after a month’s long manhunt that stretched into two states.
Cook, 45, according to a Haralson County spokesperson, was wanted for operating a motor vehicle chop shop and multiple other charges. At the time he was wanted, deputies said he was a convicted felon considered to be armed and dangerous.
The manhunt was in both Georgia and Alabama, officials said.
“Making this arrest gets a serious offender off the streets of Haralson County”, states Sheriff Williams. “Those who continue to commit crimes and attempt to avoid the consequences must be brought to justice, and that is what this office will continue to do.”
