DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman accused of killing a Covington man was arrested on Wednesday.
After a lengthy investigation, 35-year-old Aushun Lavoris was taken into custody without incident near Metropolitan Avenue in Atlanta.
According to sheriff’s investigators, Price allegedly shot 40-year-old Frank Hosey of Covington in a hotel room on Glenwood Road in Decatur on June 19.
Hosey later succumbed to his injuries. As for Price, she is being held without bond in DeKalb County Jail.
No motive was given for the shooting, officials told CBS46 News.
