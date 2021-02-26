A "big-time drug dealer" is in jail in connection to an attempted murder and aggravated assault, Clayton County deputies said.
According to the Clayton County sheriff’s office, John Nyemah got into a fight with a man over a woman in November 2020 in College Park. During the fight, Nyemah reportedly fired several shots at the man.
A Clayton County sheriff’s spokesperson said DeKalb County police told Clayton County investigators that Nyemah was a “big-time drug dealer”, and DeKalb County drug detectives allegedly saw Nyemah “stuffing a large amount of marijuana in the trunk of a vehicle.”
Clayton County deputies reportedly later spotted Nyemah and attempted a traffic stop, however, Nyemah was able to run away from the scene. Police said officers searched the car Nyemah was reportedly driving and found five pounds of marijuana and a stolen firearm.
Clayton County deputies later tracked down and arrested Nyemah at a Motel 6 in DeKalb County.
During Nyemah’s arrest, Clayton County deputies said he was heavily armed and had drugs in his possession.
