DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- On a rainy day in DeKalb County, Ruth ‘The Truth’ Stringer stood on North Decatur Road and campaigned for Sheriff.
But it’s what she said a few days ago at public forum that really got people’s attention.
“So, I’ve already had an opportunity to look and see how the books are cooked. When I served as interim Sheriff. The first order of business for me is to deal with the contracts. I know exactly what contracts need to be dealt with, I know exactly who is getting paid that shouldn’t be getting paid,” Stringer said.
During the forum, Stringer mentioned questionable contracts being awarded for services provided at the county jail. Something she did not mention publicly when she became aware of the issue while serving as interim sheriff.
“You need to know what happened, why you’re paying more for medication for inmates than you should, why you’re paying more for services in that jail than you should,” Stringer said.
Stringer led the department for 40 days while former Sheriff Jeff Mann served a suspension. Now her opponents and others are concerned that she did not disclose possible corruption in a timely manner.
“When you start talking about bid rigging, you start talking about prescription drug contracts that involves a certain level of financial impropriety that has to be reported and investigated,” DeKalb Sheriff candidate Ted Golden.
“I would imagine as the county’s chief law enforcement officer, in a sense the Sheriff, she is under some obligation to report criminal activity and wrong doing that she specifically knows about,” Former Federal Prosecutor Bret Williams said.
Still, Stringer stands by her actions and while running a campaign on transparency.
“It’s not that it’s illegal, it’s just not the right thing to do. It’s not the best thing for the citizens of DeKalb County,” Stringer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.