HALL County, Ga (CBS46) -- Deputies are investigating a scene after two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in north Hall County Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a business on Thompson Bridge Road after an employee spotted a woman and a man dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
Investigators told CBS46 News that the couple in the car appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are investigating the case as an assisted-suicide and suicide.
"There is no apparent danger to the community," the Sheriff's Office reported.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as the investigation unfolds.
