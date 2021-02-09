Douglas County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two people who allegedly broke into several mailboxes at an apartment complex.
According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County sheriff's office, on January 6, deputies responded to a mail theft call at the Manchester Place Apartments located at 1600 Blairs Bridge Road in Lithia Springs.
Deputies stated two individuals were caught on surveillance video using an unknown tool to pry open multiple mailboxes.
“They were captured on video removing multiple pieces of mail and packages before leaving in a grey car with tinted windows that was parked near the mail area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigator T. Smith (678-486-1294) or email tfsmith@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.
