MONROE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A man and woman wanted for a series of robberies in Florida were arrested after an alleged high-speed chase in Monroe County.
The reported high-speed chase happened on July 27 around 2:27 a.m.
Monroe County officials said deputies attempted to stop a Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed on I-75 southbound near mile marker 188.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, and during the pursuit, the driver allegedly left the interstate, traveled through a town, and then drove back onto I-75.
Deputies then performed a PIT Maneuver, which caused the vehicle to wreck, according to a sheriff spokesperson.
Medical personnel rushed the driver, David Chappell, and the passenger, Ivorie Davis, to Navicent Health Macon. Chappell suffered minor injuries, and deputies later transported him to Monroe County Jail.
Davis remains in the hospital and there is no word on her condition.
After arresting the duo, investigators learned the car was stolen out of Florida.
A spokesperson said detectives received a call from authorities in Florida stating “the vehicle and possibly the individuals in the vehicle were wanted in connection to multiple robberies that had occurred along I-10 and I-75. “
Chappell faces the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Theft by bringing stolen property into the state (x2)
- Felony Fleeing
- Multiple traffic violations
Davis faces the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Theft by bringing stolen property into the state (x2)
Once Davis is released from the hospital, a sheriff spokesperson said Florida law enforcement authorities will extradite them both to Florida.
