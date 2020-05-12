BARTOW Co., GA (CBS46)—A Bartow County elderly man is recovering after being assaulted, and the suspect police said was involved in the assault was arrested by a good Samaritan.
According to a press release from the Bartow County Sheriff’s office, units responded to a 9-1-1 call at a home in the area of Floral Drive on May 6th.
When units responded, they located a badly beaten elderly man and another man shot several times, the press release stated.
Investigators believe the elderly man was assaulted by a man with a metal object.
A good Samaritan and another person at the scene reported the suspect attempted to assault the good Samaritan, and the suspect was shot several times by the good Samaritan.
The elderly man was flown to an Atlanta area hospital, and the suspect was taken to an Bartow County area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is facing burglary and two counts of aggravated assault charges. Sheriff officials wrote it is possible the charges will get upgraded.
The press release stated the good Samaritan is not facing any charges.
Bartow County Sheriff Milsap said no names and the suspect photo will not be released because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.