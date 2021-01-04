Cherokee County voters may see an increased police presence as voters head to the polls to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Senate runoff race.
According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, several Cherokee County employees received a threatening email regarding “threats to polling locations on election day”.
The post noted several Georgia counties received the same email.
Officials have not determined who sent the email, and both the FBI and GBI are involved in the investigation.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s officials said there were security plans in place for polling sites prior to the threatening email’s arrival.
Every polling location in Cherokee County will have a law enforcement presence, and the sheriff's office is partnering with the Cherokee County Marshals’ office and Cherokee County School police to strengthen security measures at polling sites.
