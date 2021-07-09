STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive on Wednesday.
Aaron Devero Lewis was taken into custody and faces a slew of charges including 6 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of illegal use of communication facility, and felony probation violation. According to the sheriff's office, his charges are related to a crime committed in early 2020.
Lewis was transported to Gwinnett County Detention Center and were he is being held without bond.
"We extend our appreciation to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and Dekalb Police Department S.W.A.T. in assisting our investigators with the safe apprehension of this suspect," said Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
