CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill announced his office has arrested an alleged gang member in an area his deputies are targeting after a stray bullet fatally killed Osvaldo Gabriel Gonzales, 7, on April 11 https://bit.ly/3evdU8I.
According to a press release from Hill’s office, deputies arrested Shunderrious Bankston after Bankston allegedly fled from Clayton County police officers at a high rate of speed during a traffic stop.
Bankston was arrested at an extended stay motel in Brookhaven, Hill's office wrote.
Sheriff Hill’s office reported Bankston was allegedly in possession of a firearm, and he is the suspect in several aggravated assault charges.
Over 60 people have been arrested in the Conley area after Hill ordered his deputies to saturate the area https://bit.ly/2KrnADA following the deadly shooting on Gonzales.
“We will not stop targeting known gang members until someone tells us who killed the child” stated Sheriff Victor Hill.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
