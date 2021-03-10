A teacher at Flowery Branch High School was arrested late Tuesday afternoon for allegedly sending a sexually explicit photograph of himself to one of his students.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Matthew "Tyler" Stubbs, 25, of Duluth at the sheriff's office headquarters. Last Saturday, investigators said Stubbs sent the photo to the female victim through Snapchat. Investigators said the victim in the case was a teenager.
Flowery Branch High personnel notified the Sheriff's Office about the incident Tuesday morning, leading to Stubbs' arrest later that day. He was placed on leave before his arrest and was in the Hall County Jail Wednesday morning, investigators said.
The school district released a statement that read in part:
The school has taken appropriate steps to provide support for the student. Stubbs was hired by the Hall County School District in May of 2020. He is a special education teacher and the Head Girls Soccer Coach at Flowery Branch High School. Questions regarding Stubbs’ arrest should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. The Hall County School District considers the safety of students its top priority. The personnel department will respond appropriately to address the situation.
