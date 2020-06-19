MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) -- A sheriff in Georgia has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine after state investigators found he had his staff working on his reelection campaign during their office hours.
News outlets report Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren agreed to a state consent order that imposed the fine Thursday. An official says employees in the Warren's office arranged photo shoots, ran errands, and wrote emails for his reelection fundraising efforts while on duty.
Warren's attorney says employees were confused about what they could and could not do during office hours. Warren and employees in his office will also attend training given by the commission for the violation.
