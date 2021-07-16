BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Barrow County Sheriff's Office have issued a warning amid reports that some people have been distributing narcotics laced versions of PEZ candy.
The sheriff's office has acquired some of the suspected tablets and said there are no indications the “PEZ” are being distributed to children in the county.
The suspected items have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for testing.
"We firmly believe this is an attempt to disguise the illegal substance to fool law enforcement officers so the users can avoid incarceration," said the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.