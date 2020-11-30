A driver and passenger are behind bars after an alert police K-9 found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post from the Pickens County Sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle after the driver reportedly ran a red light.
During the traffic stop, the deputy determined the registration plate did not belong on the vehicle.
The deputy requested assistance from other deputies after the driver became disorderly and obstructed the deputy, the post said.
Moments later, a police K-9 arrived at the scene and allegedly found large amounts of a “crystal-like substance, appearing to be meth, cash, and handguns”.
“Thanks to the observant behavior of the initial deputy, the assistance of other deputies and the incredible service of K9 Storm, a large amount of methamphetamine was removed from the street", according to the Facebook post.
