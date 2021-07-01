PENSACOLA, Fla. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Florida claimed the life of a Kennesaw State football player and injured another early Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a a vehicle in a wooded area nearby.
During the investigation, deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The KSU football player, Ladarius Clardy, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim who has not yet been identified was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
If you have any information or video footage of this homicide, please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
Kennesaw State University released the following statement:
"We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius' family at this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.