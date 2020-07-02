CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton County deputies said they made an unusual discovery connected to the KKK when deputies executed a search warrant at home.
According to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home Wednesday night on Sanderling Lane in Jonesboro.
Deputies said the home is a suspected meth house.
SWAT units surrounded the home and the occupant, Eric Spencer, 46, came out and surrendered, deputies wrote.
After Spencer was arrested, detectives searched the home and allegedly located six to seven ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a gun, and approximately $4k-$5k.
Deputies wrote they believe the cash is connected to drugs because Spencer reportedly does not have a job.
Also, during the search, deputies allegedly found an original Ku Klux Klansman suit, approximately 60 to 70-years-old, deputies reported.
“Long time neighbors stated they found it a little extreme when on Halloween they would see nooses hanging in the front yard, but they never imagined where the idea probably originated from”, the press release stated.
