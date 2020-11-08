A man who police said was at the wrong place at the wrong time is now behind bars.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, deputies were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex on Pine Drive on Saturday.
While serving the warrant, deputies allegedly smelled marijuana coming from a car with a man sitting inside while the car engine was running.
When deputies approached the car, the driver reportedly placed the car in reverse, striking a police car and another vehicle.
Deputies drew their guns and removed the driver, Hakim Johnson, from the vehicle.
After searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a handgun, marijuana, cocaine, crack, Xanax, and Ecstasy.
