CHEROKEE CO., GA (CBS46)—A Marietta man was arrested after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour in Cherokee County.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, a deputy was working a speed detection detail early Friday morning on I-575 near Highway 92.
Just after 12:30 a.m., the deputy reportedly used his laser speed detection device and clocked a Lexus ES330 at 126 miles per hour.
The deputy stopped the car near Ridgewalk Parkway, the release stated.
During the traffic stop, Kenan Simpson, 20, of Marietta, was placed under arrest for speeding and reckless driving.
There were no passengers in the car and animal control was called to take possession of a cat in Simpson’s car.
Simpson was booked in the Cherokee County Jail on a $2,260 bond.
