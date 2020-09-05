WALKER CO. (CBS46)—A man is behind bars in connection to a murder that took place over two decades ago.
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrested Robert Morrow, 50, for the death of James Harris, 54.
Harris was killed at his home December 1994.
Walker County detectives requested the assistance from the GBI after Harris was found dead at his home in the 1600 block of Boss Road in Chickamauga, GA.
Chickamauga is almost two hours northwest from Atlanta.
“Harris had been murdered and robbed by the gate of his property as he was leaving for work”, the release stated.
Detectives noted they received a tip from Crime Stoppers in 2009, however, they did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.
Walker County Sheriff’s officials said new leads from surveillance and interviews were developed in 2020, and they were able to arrest Morrow for the murder.
“This new evidence led to a match to evidence from the original crime scene”, according to Walker County officials.
The GBI, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI, the Tullahoma Police Department (TN), the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (TN), and the Nashville Police Department all assisted in the investigation.
