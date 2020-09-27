CLAYTON CO (CBS)—The Clayton County Sheriff’s office announced they arrested their #5 Most Wanted Suspect.
According to a press release, JaMarcus Davel Williams was arrested by U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Moultrie Police Department.
Sheriff Hill’s office announced Williams was one of four suspects who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman on May 5th during a home invasion in Jonesboro.
“A two-year-old child was present and a gun was held to the child’s head during the home invasion robbery”, the release stated.
Money and person items were taken during the alleged robbery.
Clayton’s sheriff office reported Williams is facing several charges including armed robbery and sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.