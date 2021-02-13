A Cherokee County man was arrested Thursday after police said he was riding a moped and steering it with his feet.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds was traveling on I-575 south of Sixes Road.
During the sheriff’s commute, he said he saw a man steering a moped with his feet. In addition, the moped, according to the sheriff’s office, did not have a tag.
The moped rider allegedly refused to immediately pull over and after a brief pursuit, the suspect rode into the woods and then ran on foot.
The man, later identified as Evan Daves, 23, of Blairsville, was arrested near Ronnell Road, a deputy said.
Daves was charged with not only several traffic violations but also possession of methamphetamine.
A Cherokee County spokesman said Daves was booked in Cherokee County Jail with a $8,465 bond.
