Banks County deputies have located the body of a woman who was reported missing.
According to authorities, Amanda Hall, 42, of Baldwin County was last seen on April 23.
On April 29, a Facebook post on the sheriff’s Facebook page said Hall’s body was found by deputies in a heavily wooded area near where Hall was last seen.
“At this time, no further details will be released due to our active and ongoing investigation,” the post said.
Detectives and the Bank County Coroner’s office are working together to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Banks County Sheriff’s office at (470) 252-2276.
