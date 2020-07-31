BUTTS CO (CBS46)—Butts County deputies announced they have arrested their alleged Number 2 methamphetamine dealer.
According to a Facebook post, deputies and U.S. Marshall's agents arrested Jessie Hannah, of Covington, after a two month drug investigation.
Deputies reported Hannah allegedly distributed methamphetamine in Butts County and several other counties in Georgia.
Butts County Sheriff posted a message to others who may have worked with Hannah in his alleged drug operation, “To the rest of you that sold and or purchased methamphetamine or you just helped arrange the sell for Hannah in last 2 months...... you know exactly who I’m talking too. The bad news for you is we know who you are also. We are nowhere near done as of yet and you are currently on our pickup list.”
Butts County deputies reported Hanna is currently charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
