CLAYTON CO., GA (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office reported an update on an area his office is targeting for crime control.
Hill’s office decided to increase patrols in a Conley subdivision after Osvaldo Gabriel Gonzales,7, was fatally shot by a stray bullet on April 11, according to a press release https://bit.ly/3cgbglQ.
Gonzales was killed while he was inside of his home as two separate gangs reportedly shot at each other.
Days following the shooting, Sheriff Hill ordered his patrol units to saturate the area with patrol units.
In a press release, Sheriff Hill’s office announced, “over 223 suspects has since been arrested, 15 stolen guns have been taken off of suspects, over $60,000.00 in cash have been seized from suspected drug dealers, and 8 stolen cars have been recovered.”
Sheriff Hill said his office will continue to saturate the area with patrols until all of the people involved in Gonzales' shooting is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
