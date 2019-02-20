CUMMING, Ga. (AP) -- Sheriff's officials are completing their investigation into the death of a Georgia woman who was found unresponsive during a house party.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office tells news outlets a final report on the Nov. 4 death of 40-year-old Tamla Horsford may be released this week, pending review of recently received autopsy and toxicology reports.
Deputies found Horsford dead in the backyard during the house party in Cumming.
The Forsyth County News reports an autopsy found Horsford's death was accidental, caused by "blunt force injuries" and related to alcohol intoxication.
Maj. Joe Perkins said that witness and county court worker Jose Barrera had inappropriately accessed reports in the case and was fired. Barrera denied wrongdoing and told the newspaper he had checked on Horsford after her body was found.
