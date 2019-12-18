PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Thankfully, no injuries were sustained when a sheriff's weapon discharged inside of a Walmart in north Georgia.
The incident happened Tuesday night at the Walmart location in Jasper.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says a weapon owned by Sheriff Donnie Craig, which was secured inside a waistband, accidentally went off.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.