SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) An employee with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office has been fired after a video surfaced showing him in a racist encounter with a woman at a Savannah McDonald's.
The woman in the video, who is a student at the Savannah College of Arts and Design, says she was speaking Spanish with her friends when the man started harassing her.
She says he suggested that she emigrated to the the United States on a boat and when she called him out on being a racist, he told her, "I know I am."
Savannah television station WTOC reports Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher confirmed to them that the man shown was employed at the sheriff’s office and was fired on Wednesday morning.
The name of the employee has not been released.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
This racist white man told a group of Hispanic girls to stop speaking Spanish inside of a McDonald’s in Savannah, Georgia. Shoutout to @cristinariofri3 for standing up for herself & her friends. Twitter, do your thing & expose this bigot. pic.twitter.com/iodPSeIImc— Simar (@sahluwal) September 23, 2019
