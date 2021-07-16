FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying an athletic or heavy-set Hispanic man who appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, and has a beard. They are also searching for his vehicle. The truck is a Quad Cab Toyota Tacoma with rain guards on each window, black wheels, Tonneau bed cover, and a large, white sticker in the center of the rear window, deputies say.
If you have information or have seen this individual or vehicle notify Detective Kirschner at 770-781-2222 ext 3311 or jpkirschner@forsythco.com
