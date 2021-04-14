The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they had arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one dead in Covington.
The shooting happened on Spring Lake Terrace on March 22. After several weeks into the investigation, officers arrested 21-year-old Zion Shamar Brown of Covington.
Brown now faces a slew of charges including: aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and criminal damage to property in the first degree. According to authorities, Brown is being held without bond at the Newton County Detention Center.
