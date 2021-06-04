PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Paulding County deputies are investigating a possible suicide connected to a SWAT standoff in Temple, Georgia. The incident happened Thursday night at a home in the 10000 block of Buchannan Highway.
According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, deputies arrived at the home around 6:30 p.m. in response to a domestic violence call.
When deputies arrived, they learned a man reportedly shot at his wife during an argument. The woman ran away and called 9-1-1 from a nearby convenience store, a deputy said.
When responding deputies arrived at the home, the man reportedly fired shots at deputies as well, officials said. The woman and deputies were not injured in the shooting.
Deputies blocked off the area and called out the SWAT team and a negotiator to assist in resolving the dispute.
Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, SWAT members entered the home and found the man deceased, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a sheriff spokesperson said.
The deceased man’s uncle told CBS46 that the deceased man suffered from depression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.