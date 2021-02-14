Forsyth County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a theft suspect who reportedly stole a unique item.
The alleged theft happened on Sunday around 7:30 a.m.
According to detectives, a suspect drove to the back of a business located at the 4900 block of Atlanta Highway and took $25,000 worth of lumber equipment.
During the theft, the suspect allegedly took a firewood processor.
The Canadian firewood processor is the only processor in the state of Georgia, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office.
After the theft, “the vehicle left the location, unloaded the stolen equipment, and returned to the business about 20 minutes later,” according to a sheriff’s spokesman.
When the theft suspect came back to the business a second time, the business owner arrived at the location at the same time as the suspect, which made the man run away from the area, police said.
Detectives believe the man lives near the business.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the firewood processor is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.
