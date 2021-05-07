CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—Clayton County police announced they arrested four people connected to the death of a man.
According to investigators, on April 1, officers received a tip reporting a possible death near Anvil Block Road. The tipster told officers that Lester Booker was fatally shot and buried in the area. The shooting happened over a previous dispute, according to police.
On April 21, officers found Booker’s body buried in a shallow grave near Anvil Block Road. A spokesperson with the Clayton County sheriff’s office said Booker was shot twice in the chest and twice in the head. The killers, according to the sheriff’s office, attempted to burn up and cut up Booker’s body.
Clayton County deputies charged Scott Tomlin, Sarah Johnson, Amber Vorhies, and Segaro Benton in connection to Booker’s death.
At the time of the warrant, Tomlin and Johnson were booked at the Henry County jail on an unrelated charge.
Vorhies and Benton were both captured Wednesday night without incident in an abandoned trailer, according to Clayton County police.
