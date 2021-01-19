Three people are behind bars in Haralson County after deputies said one of them shot at a deputy during a traffic stop.
The alleged shooting happened on Monday shortly after midnight.
According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s office, Haralson County Deputy Mason saw a red SUV speeding on Jacksonville Road.
Deputy Mason activated his lights and sirens but the driver continued at high rates of speed, refusing to stop, the sheriff’s office reported.
“As the pursuit continued, a passenger in the red SUV pointed a rifle out of the window and began firing shots at Deputy Mason, with rounds striking his patrol car”, according to the sheriff’s office.
After crashing into the yard of a home on Jacksonville Road, the driver continued down various streets and roadways at times driving as much as 100 mph, a sheriff spokesperson said.
With the assistance of an officer with the Tallapoosa police department, deputies arrested Dwayne Scott Archer, Randall Eric Clayton, and Christina Norton.
A Haralson County Sheriff spokesperson said Archer was the driver and Clayton fired the shot at the deputy.
