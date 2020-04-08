MONROE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—A Monroe County man and woman are behind bars after police said they burglarized a home and possessed methamphetamine.
According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County sheriff’s office, on Sunday, April 5, officers responded to a call for a suspicious person at a vacant home on Highway 83S.
When officers arrived, they arrested Christopher White and Shannon Hatcher, who were allegedly trying to leave through a window in the back of the home.
According to police, after searching the area, “deputies located White’s truck in the woods with multiple stolen items from the property in the back of the truck”,police wrote.
White, a resident of both Monroe County & Henry County, is being charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine, deputies wrote.
Hatcher, a resident of Monroe County, is being charged with burglary and she also has an active warrant from Henry County for shoplifting, police stated.
