BUTTS CO., GA (CBS46)—Butts County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating two men they said stole from a construction site.
The alleged theft happened on March 9th at a hotel construction site on Hospitality Drive, according to a Butts County Facebook post.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspects used bolt cutters to enter a storage container on the property and then entered a building.
The men reported took three rolls of copper wire.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Kelly Montgomery at 770-775-8216 ex: 207
