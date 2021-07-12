OCONEE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—The Oconee County Sheriff’s office announced a case update and increased reward involving the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac store clerk.
Elijah Wood, 23, was fatally shot while working at the RaceTrac on Hwy 441. The shooting happened on March 19, 2021, around 1:30 a.m.
The suspect, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s office, was dressed in all black and wore a hoodie and a face mask. The face mask covered all but a small portion of the shooter’s eyes.
“Based on the FBI’s video analysis and measurements taken at the scene, the suspect is believed to be between 5’10” - 6’ tall at the time of the murder. The suspect appears to have an athletic build,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Before the murder, officials said a vehicle was seen traveling on 441 south, turned right onto Hog Mountain Road, drove past the RaceTrac, and then turned right onto Welbrook Road.
The unidentified vehicle stopped for a while and then drove away. Investigators believe that vehicle is connected to Wood’s death.
Oconee County homicide investigators said they received federal and state help immediately after the shooting. “From the start of this investigation, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the GBI, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals, D.A. Investigators, and numerous local law enforcement agencies. A certified criminal profiler has reviewed the case. The case information has been shared through the law enforcement intelligence network in order to ensure all possible avenues and techniques of solving this crime are covered,” according to a statement from the sheriff.
In addition, investigators noted surveillance videos have been analyzed by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. In addition, two private-sector companies also analyzed surveillance videos.
Thousands of flyers have been distributed to the community and hundreds of tips have come into the sheriff’s office. “All information received is followed up on. To date, 43 persons of interest have been investigated, 12 search warrants have been executed, and countless witness, tipster, and field interviews have been conducted. Oconee Sheriff’s investigators have worked with multiple law enforcement agencies both in Georgia and out of state to determine if our suspect(s) was involved in similar crimes in their jurisdictions,” a statement said.
Detectives said, “this is a very difficult case, and it is still actively being investigated.”
“While some individuals wish for the release of more information, the sheriff’s office must be careful with the information released to the public in order to maintain the case’s integrity. Please rest assured that solving this crime and successfully prosecuting the perpetrator(s) is our highest priority.”
Deputies said the reward for information in the case has increased to $50,000. The reward is a combination of the following funds: $20,000 from the FBI, $15,000 from the RaceTrac, $10,000 from Oconee County BOC, and $5,000 from the Oconee Sheriff’s Reward Fund.
Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to call (706) 769 3945.
