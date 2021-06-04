SPALDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Spalding County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly shooting her ex-boyfriend.
On June 1, Spalding County deputies responded to a person shot call on 9th Street near Bleachery Street.
When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man standing next to a vehicle that appeared to have damage from a shooting.
According to deputies, the man said he and his friend were followed by his friend’s ex-girlfriend, Latonya Tucker, 29, The man told deputies Tucker was upset because her ex-boyfriend ended their relationship.
The incident began when Tucker allegedly followed the man and Tucker's ex-boyfriend as they drove from Lithonia to Griffin. During the drive, the witness said Tucker allegedly tried to run them off of the road several times.
When they arrived to 9th Street, the man told deputies he stopped his car so that his friend could get out of the car and get away from Tucker on foot.
While Tucker's ex-boyfriend was running on foot, Tucker reportedly drove her vehicle in pursuit of her ex-boyfriend, a police spokesperson said.
When her ex-boyfriend would not stop running, “Tucker produced a handgun and opened fire at him, striking him in the left hip,” according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
The witness then produced his own handgun “and began firing at Tucker from inside of his vehicle, causing damage to his own windshield,” deputies said.
Officials said Tucker left the scene after the shooting, and she was later arrested in Cobb County the next day. She was charged with several crimes including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The man who shot at Tucker was not charged because he “exercised his 2nd Amendment right…he was well within that right and Georgia law to fire his weapon.” “He was lawfully trying to stop Tucker from causing death or great bodily harm,” officials said.
Tucker remains behind bars, and her ex-boyfriend was treated at Spalding WellStar Hospital for his gunshot wound to his hip.
