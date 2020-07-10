MONROE CO (CBS46)—Monroe County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to several car break-ins and cashing fraudulent checks.
According to a Facebook post, several vehicles were broken into at the Brick Yard Golf on North Wesleyan Drive.
On June 16th and June 17th, one of the victim’s drivers license was used to cash several checks made out fraudulently to the victim at three different Cedence Bank branches.
Surveillance photos released by the sheriff’s office show the suspect and the vehicle that was used, officials wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 209.
