ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 identified several critical violations at a soul food spot in Stockbridge this week.
Shirley’s Chicken and Waffle on North Henry Boulevard failed with 62-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says there were mold spots inside the ice machine. Plus, chicken, shrimp and fish were at unsafe temperatures, and there was heavy accumulation of roaches inside the kitchen.
The business locked its doors during regular business hours on Wednesday and there was no management in sight when we paid a visit to the restaurant.
Customers in the parking lot called out Shirley’s for failing to keep the public safe.
“I think somebody needs to have a talk with them. They need to take care of that,” a customer said.
“Thankful for the health department because you could get sick. Roaches carry such germs,” a customer said.
We did find several good health inspection scores around metro Atlanta. In Fulton County, The Iberian Pig on Roswell Road in Buckhead scored 90-points. In DeKalb County, Moe’s on Church Street in Decatur picked up a 95 and in Gwinnett County, McCray’s Tavern on North Perry Street in Lawrenceville earned 99-points.
And at H&F burger in the heart of Braves country next to Truist Park in the Battery, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.
When you visit the restaurant, you’ve got to try that double stack cheeseburger. It’s delicious. They also have a good chicken sandwich, and ballpark dog on the menu. It’s a great time to enjoy H&F Burger as the Atlanta Braves are in town for their final homestand of the season and making a push for the playoffs. Boy that’s good!
