PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are hard at work after an assault rifle was found under an unattended jacket at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City.
The shocking discovery was made in the chapel Saturday afternoon.
Details are sparse as this is an ongoing investigation, but the Peachtree City Police Department asks that people remain vigilant and always report suspicious activity.
CBS46 will have more as it becomes available.
