COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect is at large after fatally shooting a man at a Cobb County gas station.
Police say a male victim, later identified as 26-year-old Gregory Gabriel, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Texaco in the 6400 block of Mableton Parkway.
He was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital where he succumb to his injuries.
Police say the suspect shot at the victim's vehicle before fleeing. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.